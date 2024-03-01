comscore Jones lands spot in UH’s prestigious Circle of Honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Jones lands spot in UH’s prestigious Circle of Honor

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

The winningest University of Hawaii coach in modern college football history is now a member of the school’s Circle of Honor. Read more

Previous Story
Olivia Davies is proud to end her Wahine career on the court
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 1, 2024

Scroll Up