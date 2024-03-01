comscore Rainbow Wahine beat Aggies in overtime thriller | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine beat Aggies in overtime thriller

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  Hawaii's Kelsie Imai made her way to the hoop against Mazatlan Harris of UC Davis on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Kelsie Imai made her way to the hoop against Mazatlan Harris of UC Davis on Thursday.

A leap year added an extra day to February, but Thursday’s Hawaii women’s basketball game had all the madness that comes with March. Read more

