Coleman scores 31 as ‘Bows win at Riverside in OT

Noel Coleman scored 31 points and Hawaii held off UC Riverside 76-73 in overtime today in the SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

By improving to 9-9 in league play, the Rainbow Warriors moved into position for the fourth seed in this month’s Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev. The third and fourth seeds earn first-round byes in the eight-team tournament.

On a step-out move, Coleman buried a 3 over Barrington Hargress to give the ’Bows a 74-68 lead with 53.5 seconds left in the extra period.

But the Highlanders closed to 74-73 on Kyle Owens’ three-point play and Hargress’ spinning layup with 22.8 seconds remaining. UH called timeout with 21 seconds to go, but then lost possession when Coleman was tied up on an inbounds play with 16.8 seconds left.

Hargress drove the lane, but his layup lipped out and UH’s Ryan Rapp grabbed the rebound. Rapp was fouled by Hargress and hit two free throws to make it 76-73 with 5.9 seconds to go.

Hargress’ half-court heave was off the mark as the final horn sounded.