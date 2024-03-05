comscore Column: We need Peace Corps more than ever | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: We need Peace Corps more than ever

  • By Caroline L. Mackenzie
    Then-Peace Corps Director Carrie Hessler-Radelet speaks at the EastWest Center in Manoa during Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month in 2016.

On March 1, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order creating the Peace Corps, a new agency with an opportunity for Americans to serve their country and their world. Read more

