Column: We need Peace Corps more than ever

On March 1, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order creating the Peace Corps, a new agency with an opportunity for Americans to serve their country and their world. How many Americans, he asked, would be willing to serve their country and the cause of peace by living and working in a different part of the world?

The Peace Corps, billed as “the toughest job you’ll ever love,” has promoted world peace and friendship for 63 years. The first week of March honors the founding of the Peace Corps and Peace Corps Volunteers’ (PCVs) contributions to meaningful change around the world.

All PCVs, no matter their age, backgrounds or interests, share one common trait: a desire to serve the world promoting peace and friendship through invaluable soft diplomacy, strengthened by personal relationships built on trust, cultural exchange and shared experiences.

The state of Hawaii has a special relationship with the Peace Corps’ origin. From 1962 to 1971, Hawaii island served as the training ground for more than 7,700 Peace Corps recruits heading to the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, Nepal and Korea. Today, Hawaii has eight PCVs currently serving in Thailand, Liberia, Zambia, Colombia, Jamaica, and Panama.

All Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs) believe the work of the Peace Corps deserves national support, especially at the congressional level. The present national budget — still under review — calls for steady, sustainable Peace Corps funding, hopefully providing financial resources to assist the Peace Corps in moving toward the 10,000 volunteer goal referenced in the original Peace Corps Act of 1961.

As an RPCV who served in Ukraine, 2010-2012, I appreciate all the efforts of our Hawaiian congressional representatives— Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda — for their continued staunch support of the Peace Corps.

In 2024, the Peace Corps’ ideal of volunteering to serve our country overseas is needed more than ever. Post-pandemic, the Peace Corps is back with volunteers sharing their experience, passion and joy to work in partnership with welcoming communities in more than 60 countries.

Maybe you will be part of that 10,000-strong volunteer goal? You may think only young college graduates join the Peace Corps. In fact, there is no upper age limit for people interested in Peace Corps service. I accepted a 27-month assignment at the age of 63. Age is not a factor to become a grassroots ambassador and to represent and to serve our country overseas.

If interested, look for open positions at peacecorps.gov. But if unsure about committing 27 months of volunteer service, then look into Peace Corps Response, a program that sends experienced professionals to undertake short-term, high-impact service assignments in communities around the world.

The Peace Corps truly is “the toughest job you will ever love.” ———More info:Contact Hawaii Peace Corps recruiter Shannon Lykudra at slykudra@peacecorps.gov, or visit the Peace Corps website, https://www.peacecorps.gov/.

Caroline L. Mackenzie, of Kaneohe, is president of tjhe Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Hawaii.