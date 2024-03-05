Letter: Women need to be heard on reproductive rights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While I appreciate the editorial bent this weekend in support of preserving women’s rights and reproductive freedom, I was dismayed to see that the three pieces featured, by Charles Blow, Jamelle Bouie and Michael Frerichs, were all written by men (“Alabama’s IVF ruling shows our slide toward theocracy,” “Trump gave evangelicals Dobbs. They don’t seem satisfied,” and “Conservatives are targeting IVF. But all women deserve a choice,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, March 3).

According to the 2022 Family Planning Annual Report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, only 14% of federally-funded family planning users were men, and according to the American Medical Association, a mere 15% of obstetricians and gynecologists are men.

It seems like men are being disproportionately passed the mic when it comes to women’s bodies, which is disheartening and disempowering, especially when there are so many strong, outspoken and brilliant women working in sexual and reproductive health. We are here; why isn’t the Star-Advertiser listening?

Alissa Nelson

Makiki

