Editorial | Letters Letter: Troubling lack of quality in presidential choices Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

I've always considered myself to be a middle-of-the-road person. Back when politics was slightly sane, I supported George H.W. Bush because he came across as kind. I didn't vote for Bill Clinton, but did vote for George W. Bush, as I felt that some of his father's qualities must have rubbed off. That was an absolutely terrible decision. I wholeheartedly voted for our own Barack Obama twice. In 2016, I couldn't bring myself to vote for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, as I felt both candidates were in it for their own selfish greed. When it came down to Trump and Joe Biden in 2020, I was disappointed. A friend encouraged me to vote for Biden even though I found him arrogant. Here we are again going down this slippery slope toward who knows what. Can't someone come along and save us from this madness?

Sheila Hufstetler-Funk
Manoa