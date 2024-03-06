comscore Letter: Troubling lack of quality in presidential choices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Troubling lack of quality in presidential choices

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’ve always considered myself to be a middle-of-the-road person. Back when politics was slightly sane, I supported George H.W. Bush because he came across as kind. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Separation of church and state vital to democracy

Scroll Up