Editorial | Letters

Letter: War in Gaza is a war on young, Palestinian future

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When children are jeopardized, so is our future. The United Nations and other agencies estimate that, since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the Gaza killing fields left more than 10,000 children dead, 18,000 injured and 25,000 orphaned. Read more

