Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Hawaii, health care benefit from Benioffs

Salesforce CEO and philanthropist Marc Benioff, with wife Lynne, donated a healthy $150 million toward renovating Hawaii Pacific Health's Straub Medical Center and bringing much-needed upgrades — including the establishment of a birthing center — to Hilo Medical Center.

Benioff is a longtime contributor to urgent Hawaii causes — and, like many elites living here, is quietly buying large parcels of land. It was recently revealed that at least some of the land — hundreds of acres — is going toward affordable housing, community centers and other philanthropic causes, while the rest appears earmarked for personal use. But barring undue prognostication over real estate dealings, the Benioffs have proved worthy benefactors of the state.