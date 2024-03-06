comscore Off the news: Hawaii, health care benefit from Benioffs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the news: Hawaii, health care benefit from Benioffs

Salesforce CEO and philanthropist Marc Benioff, with wife Lynne, donated a healthy $150 million toward renovating Hawaii Pacific Health’s Straub Medical Center and bringing much-needed upgrades — including the establishment of a birthing center — to Hilo Medical Center. Read more

