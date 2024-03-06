Hirono to take Boys & Girls Club of Maui CEO to State of the Union

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono will take Boys &Girls Clubs of Maui CEO Kelly Maluo-­Pearson as her guest for President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address, she announced Tuesday.

Following the August wildfires on Maui, the Boys &Girls Club of Maui provided services to Maui youth, including after-school support, youth development services and financial assistance. Maluo-Pearson, who has worked in youth development for over 35 years, has “dedicated her career to supporting Hawaii’s keiki,” Hirono said in a news release.

“In the wake of the Maui wildfires, the Boys &Girls Clubs of Maui has been a vital resource for young people impacted by the fires and their families,” Hirono said. “Kelly represents the best of our state, and I’m honored to welcome her to the Capitol as my guest for President Biden’s State of the Union Address on behalf of all those who have come together to support our Maui ohana.”

Maluo-Pearson is celebrating her 27th anniversary with the organization this year. Maui County proclaimed Aug. 4, 2017, as Kelly Pearson Day for her 20th anniversary with the Boys &Girls Club of Maui and to commemorate her service to the community. In 2023 she was awarded the Blue Spirit Award at the Boys &Girls Club of America Pacific Region Leadership Conference.

“Attending the State of the Union is a rare and unique opportunity to witness history and I am humbled and grateful to Senator Hirono for this opportunity to represent the people of Hawaii as her guest,” Maluo-Pearson said in the release.

Hirono said that as the Maui community moves through recovery after the wildfires, she will continue working with federal and local partners, as well as advocates like Maluo-Pearson, to support communities on Maui and statewide.

“As our community continues to rebuild, I look forward to working with the Senator and all our elected officials to secure robust funding that will ensure our Maui youth and families continue to get the care and assistance they need to rebuild their lives,” Maluo-­Pearson said in the release, “as well as provide the support all the people in our state of Hawaii need to survive and thrive.”