comscore Dave Reardon: 14-team CFP model will only benefit Power 2 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: 14-team CFP model will only benefit Power 2

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

Is more always better? If you are a fan of a team in a Group of Five conference, like Hawaii, you might think that a 14-team College Football Playoff is a great idea because it would mean more access than the 12-team model that goes into effect next season. Read more

Previous Story
’Bows ride big inning to win over Holy Cross
Next Story
Television and radio – March 6, 2024

Scroll Up