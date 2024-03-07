comscore Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae receives $250,000 donation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae receives $250,000 donation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae has a current population of approximately 200 residents

    Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae has a current population of approximately 200 residents

Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae received a $250,000 donation from the Oweesta Corp. to assist with the construction of “a permanent village of affordable homes in Waianae Valley,” the village announced today.

POW has a current population of approximately 200 residents, two-thirds of which are Native Hawaiian, and aims to house 250 individuals at a reduced cost through its “community-first” model. In 2020, POW acquired a 20-acre property on which the village has begun to develop the Pu‘uhonua O Waianae Farm Village.

“The Oweesta Corporation’s hands-on involvement and generous donation means a lot to us. It shows a genuine commitment to Native communities and meaningful collaboration with our villagers,” POW founder and leader Twinkle Borge said in a news release. “Together, we are building a stronger and more sustainable community.”

The Oweesta Corp. is a Native Community Development Financial Institution intermediary that assists with creating wealth opportunities for Native communities.

