Letter: Column on politicians fibbing is free of facts

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

My oh my. Cal Thomas manages to write an entire column about lying politicians without once mentioning Donald Trump, the biggest liar in the history of politics (“Never trust America politicians; they excel only at lying,” Star-Advertiser, March. 5). Read more

