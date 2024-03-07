Letter: Column on politicians fibbing is free of facts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My oh my. Cal Thomas manages to write an entire column about lying politicians without once mentioning Donald Trump, the biggest liar in the history of politics (“Never trust America politicians; they excel only at lying,” Star-Advertiser, March. 5). He spent one-third of the article on Bill Clinton, a president from 30 years ago.

There’s also the bogus claim that Joe Biden allegedly got “10% of every deal” brokered by his son, Hunter. Who’s lying here? Everything Thomas lists are claims or allegations. This is a column about lying that is completely fact-free.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

