comscore Ex-Public Safety training officer gets probation for false transcripts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-Public Safety training officer gets probation for false transcripts

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM J. Marte Martinez, public safety training officer, was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation by First Circuit Court Judge Fa’auuga To’oto’o for falsifying her educational transcripts.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    J. Marte Martinez, public safety training officer, was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation by First Circuit Court Judge Fa’auuga To’oto’o for falsifying her educational transcripts.

A Circuit Court judge Wednesday sentenced the former Department of Public Safety’s once top-ranking training officer to a year of probation and a suspended 30-day jail sentence to run concurrently for falsifying her academic transcripts. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Junior Achievement of Hawaii

Scroll Up