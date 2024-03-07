comscore Maui County seeks to expedite permits for private developers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui County seeks to expedite permits for private developers

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Maui County’s interim housing plan, which includes developments funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state and the county, was announced Wednesday evening at the county’s weekly disaster recovery community update meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center. Read more

