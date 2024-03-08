Letter: Common sense needed in marijuana debate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The issue of legalizing recreational marijuana has surfaced again, and watching the debate play out publicly is disheartening. Abstinence has never — and will never — work. Read more

The issue of legalizing recreational marijuana has surfaced again, and watching the debate play out publicly is disheartening. Abstinence has never — and will never — work. Despite the numerous efforts and programs that have evolved over the years, lawmakers are blind to the fact that those policies will always fail. Let’s take a more practical and pragmatic approach to the problem, given the history of this debate.

The prohibition of marijuana has led to a thriving black market of unregulated and dangerous products that have only benefited drug cartels or other nefarious organizations.

The argument should never be about revenue generated through regulation, it should be about saving lives. People can be taught and rehabilitated — but only if they are alive. It is time we face reality and enact common- sense laws to ensure we have a next generation to teach.

Kevin Murata

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter