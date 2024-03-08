Letter: Less talking, more action needed from lawmakers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When will Hawaii’s leaders and lawmakers walk the talk? We value so highly the concepts of “ohana comes first” or “no child left behind,” but when it comes to actual policies that will make a positive economic impact for families, there is little action. State lawmakers have the chance to pass bills that address paid family leave and quality, affordable childcare this session.

Please prioritize our ohana. Show that you care — don’t just say that you care.

Gail M. Abrena-Agas

Aiea

