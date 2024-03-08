comscore Feds seized more than $6 million in Hawaii in ’23 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Feds seized more than $6 million in Hawaii in ’23

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Justice more than tripled the amount of money collected through criminal and civil actions by adding $6.64 million to government coffers in fiscal year 2023. Read more

