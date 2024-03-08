Hawaii’s last Pearl Harbor survivor laid to rest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The family of Sterling Cale watched Thursday as his casket was carried by U.S. Army pallbearers at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. Cale was the last surviving Pearl Harbor veteran who lived in Hawaii.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mikayla Kai Ho‘opomaika‘i Lancaster-Hoover, Sterling Cale’s great-granddaughter, performed hula Thursday during his funeral in Kaneohe.
COURTESY PHOTO
Sterling Robert Cale
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Army Sgt. 1st Class Dallas Kempo, left, presented a folded U.S. flag to Estralita “Lisa” Ventula Cale Hoover, daughter of Cale, during the services.