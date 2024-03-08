comscore Hawaii’s last Pearl Harbor survivor laid to rest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s last Pearl Harbor survivor laid to rest

  By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  The family of Sterling Cale watched Thursday as his casket was carried by U.S. Army pallbearers at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. Cale was the last surviving Pearl Harbor veteran who lived in Hawaii.

  Mikayla Kai Ho'opomaika'i Lancaster-Hoover, Sterling Cale's great-granddaughter, performed hula Thursday during his funeral in Kaneohe.

    Mikayla Kai Ho‘opomaika‘i Lancaster-Hoover, Sterling Cale’s great-granddaughter, performed hula Thursday during his funeral in Kaneohe.

  Sterling Robert Cale

    Sterling Robert Cale

  Army Sgt. 1st Class Dallas Kempo, left, presented a folded U.S. flag to Estralita "Lisa" Ventula Cale Hoover, daughter of Cale, during the services.

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Dallas Kempo, left, presented a folded U.S. flag to Estralita “Lisa” Ventula Cale Hoover, daughter of Cale, during the services.

The last known Pearl Harbor attack survivor living in Hawaii was laid to rest Thursday alongside his late wife at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. Read more

