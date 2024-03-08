Janet Jackson donating part of proceeds to Maui victims

When Janet Jackson takes the stage tonight for the first of three consecutive performances in Blaisdell Arena, it will be the fourth time that the multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist has included Hawaii on her concert tour schedule.

Jackson made her Hawaii concert debut at Aloha Stadium in 1999. She returned to Aloha Stadium three years later for an HBO special, “Live in Hawaii,” that was shot at the final show of her “All for You Tour” in 2002.

Jackson made her Blaisdell Arena concert debut with three nights on her “A Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation” tour in November 2019.

Fast-forward to 2024 and the theme is “Together Again.” The tour began April 14 and is scheduled to continue through July 30.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi welcomed Jackson’s return at a news conference Thursday and proclaimed it “Janet Jackson Day.”

Jackson did not take questions from reporters or answer questions that had been submitted in advance, but said in prepared remarks that she had a lifetime of fond memories of the islands.

“I have such incredible memories since I was 5, 6 years old, coming to Hawaii on the regular,” she said softly. “Beautiful memories, being here with my family, having so much fun with my brothers.”

“When I heard of the tragedy in Lahaina, it really broke my heart, and I wanted to do something, I had to do my part, and I decided to have part of my proceeds from my show to go to the victims, and I just need to help. Much, much, much aloha in my heart. I love you guys so much.”

With that, Jackson yielded the stage to her musicians and male dancers. The men demonstrated a bit of the choreography concertgoers will see this weekend as Jackson celebrates 38 years of hits — “Control,” “Nasty,” “Rhythm Nation,” “If,” “Miss You Much,” “When I Think of You, “What Have You Done for Me Lately” and all the others her fans expect.

Showtime is 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. There is no opening act.