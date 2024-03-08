On the Move: Kona Brewing Hawaii and American Savings Bank

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Kona Brewing Hawaii has named Nathalie Carisey president and Aaron Yanagi marketing manager. Carisey is the first female president in the company’s history, with 30 years of operations leadership experience. She joined the company in June 2022 as supply chain lead. Yanagi returns after previously serving as marketing director at Sea Life Park Hawaii. He joined the company in 2019 as a brewery rep and later was promoted to sales manager.

>> American Savings Bank has hired Brad Mattocks as executive vice president and chief information officer, succeeding Brian Yoshii, who will retire after serving as chief information officer for six years at the bank and with a 40-year career in technology. Mattocks has more than 25 years’ experience in IT development and management, including positions at Banc of California, Mitsubishi Financial Group and Bank of America.

