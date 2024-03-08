Hawaii News On the Move: Kona Brewing Hawaii and American Savings Bank Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Nathalie CariseyAaron YanagiBrad Mattocks Kona Brewing Hawaii has named Nathalie Carisey president and Aaron Yanagi marketing manager. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. >> Kona Brewing Hawaii has named Nathalie Carisey president and Aaron Yanagi marketing manager. Carisey is the first female president in the company’s history, with 30 years of operations leadership experience. She joined the company in June 2022 as supply chain lead. Yanagi returns after previously serving as marketing director at Sea Life Park Hawaii. He joined the company in 2019 as a brewery rep and later was promoted to sales manager. >> American Savings Bank has hired Brad Mattocks as executive vice president and chief information officer, succeeding Brian Yoshii, who will retire after serving as chief information officer for six years at the bank and with a 40-year career in technology. Mattocks has more than 25 years’ experience in IT development and management, including positions at Banc of California, Mitsubishi Financial Group and Bank of America. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Repeal of Legislature’s authority over same-sex marriages considered Next Story Rearview Mirror: Beloved school lunches generate fond memories