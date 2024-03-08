comscore Wild, wacky skijoring blends high-speed skiing and rodeo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Wild, wacky skijoring blends high-speed skiing and rodeo

  • By Thomas Peipert / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A skijoring team competes in Leadville, Colo., on March 2.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A skijoring team competes in Leadville, Colo., on March 2.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A skijoring team competes in Leadville, Colo., on March 2. Skijoring draws its name from the Norwegian word skikjoring, meaning “ski driving.” The sport features horses at full gallop towing skiers by rope over jumps and around obstacles as they try to lance suspended hoops with a baton, typically a ski pole that’s cut in half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A skijoring team competes in Leadville, Colo., on March 2. Skijoring draws its name from the Norwegian word skikjoring, meaning “ski driving.” The sport features horses at full gallop towing skiers by rope over jumps and around obstacles as they try to lance suspended hoops with a baton, typically a ski pole that’s cut in half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A skijoring team competes in Leadville, Colo., on March 2. Skijoring draws its name from the Norwegian word skikjoring, meaning “ski driving.” The sport features horses at full gallop towing skiers by rope over jumps and around obstacles as they try to lance suspended hoops with a baton, typically a ski pole that’s cut in half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A skijoring team competes in Leadville, Colo., on March 2. Skijoring draws its name from the Norwegian word skikjoring, meaning “ski driving.” The sport features horses at full gallop towing skiers by rope over jumps and around obstacles as they try to lance suspended hoops with a baton, typically a ski pole that’s cut in half.

The sport is inherently dangerous, and injuries are not uncommon among horse riders and skiers alike. Read more

Previous Story
Artist creates mouthwatering works of wood

Scroll Up