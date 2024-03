Scoreboard – March 8, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Rice vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

OIA Division II: Waianae vs. Kalaheo,

3 p.m. at Kailua District Park field.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queens Cup, Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Boise State vs. Pepperdine, 10:15 a.m.; Chaminade vs. Nebraska, 11:30 a.m.; Pepperdine vs.

Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Nebraska vs. Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m.; Boise State vs. Chaminade, 3:15 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 7:04 a.m. at Hawaii Kai Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Rainbow Wahine

Classic, New Mexico vs. Connecticut,

1 p.m.; Connecticut vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; New Mexico vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park field.

ILH: Varsity II, Punahou I-AA vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Damien at Kamehameha-White, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou I,

4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Hanalani vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meet, 3:30 p.m. at

Campbell.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Resorts

Invitational, UC Irvine vs. Lewis, 4 p.m.; Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Hanalani at Damien, 6 p.m.;

Punahou I-AA at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.;

University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou,

5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Rice vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Castle; Kalani at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Leilehua; Pearl City vs. Aiea at Aiea Annex Field; Mililani at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kapolei at Radford;

Kahuku at Waialua; McKinley at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: CSU Bakersfield vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queens Cup,

Quarterfinal No. 1 at 9 a.m. Quarterfinal No. 2 at 10:15 a.m. Semifinal No. 1 at 11:30 a.m. Semifinal No. 2 at 12:45 p.m. Fifth-place match at 2 p.m. Bronze-medal match at 3:15 p.m. Gold-medal match at 4:30 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Rainbow Wahine

Classic, Connecticut vs. Cleveland State, 1 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Dominican vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park field.

ILH: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou,

5 p.m. at McKinley; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. at McKinley. Varsity II, Pac-Five at Kamehameha-Blue, 2 p.m.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate School field;

Kalani at Kaimuki; Kaiser vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Campbell at Waianae; Mililani at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley vs. Farrington

at Lanakila District Park field; Radford vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; Waialua at Waipahu; Aiea at Kailua. Games start at

3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH: Punahou I at Mid-Pacific (boys at

9 a.m.; girls at 11:30 a.m.).

OIA East: Farrington at Castle; Roosevelt vs. Kahuku at Brigham Young-Hawaii courts; Moanalua at Kailua; Kaiser at McKinley; Kalaheo at Kalani. Matches start at 2 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Mililani; Leilehua at Kapolei; Aiea vs. Waianae at Boat

Harbor courts; Waipahu at Waialua;

Radford at Campbell. Matches start at

2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meets at Roosevelt, Moanalua and Radford, starting at 3 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Punahou,

5 p.m.

OIA girls: At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park: Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 2 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Leilehua, 3:05 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 4:10 p.m. At Kaimuki: Mililani vs. Kaiser, 2 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kailua, 3:05 p.m.

BASEBALL

OIA East

Thursday

Kaiser 5, Farrington 3, 8 inn.

At Lanakila District Park

W—Bryson Toner.

Leading hitters—Kais: Noah Sham 3-3,

2 2bs, 2 runs; Brennan Higa 2-4, HR,

2 RBIs. Farr: Daulton Joel Rodriguez HR, 2 RBIs; Paul Hioki Jr. 2b.

Kalani 4, Roosevelt 3

At Stevenson Intermediate School field

W—Joe Yamauchi.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Micah Friel 2b. Roos: Brayden Moy 2 runs; Toku

Wada-Goode 3-3.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha I-AA def. Hawaii Baptist I-AA

25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23

Boys Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission def. Assets 25-15, 25-18,

25-15

Boys JV I

Kamehameha-Blue def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-21,

25-18

Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani-Black 17-25,

25-16, 29-27

OIA East

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Castle def. Kalani 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Roosevelt def. McKinley 27-26, 25-20,

26-24

Boys JV

Castle def. Kalani 15-21, 21-13, 15-9

Roosevelt def. McKinley 21-20, 21-15

OIA WEST

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Leilehua def. Nanakuli 26-24, 13-25, 25-20,

25-27, 17-15

Campbell def. Waialua 19-25, 25-13,

25-16, 26-24

Boys JV

Leilehua def. Nanakuli 15-21, 21-13, 15-6

Campbell def. Waialua 21-13, 21-16

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Thursday

Connecticut 4, Hawaii 3. W—Payton

Kinney.

Leading hitters—UConn: Lexi Hastings 2-4; Rosie Garcia HR, 3 RBIs. UH: Maya Nakamura HR, 3 RBIs.

Hawaii 3, New Mexico 1. W—Addison Kostrencich.

Leading hitters—UH: Maya Nakamura 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs. NM: Katherine

Brunner 2-3, 2b; Chloe Yeatts 2b.

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 12, ‘Iolani 5. Goal

scorers—KS: Kaileilani Harvey 3,

Laikuakamahina Wong 2, Ava Gurney 2, Leinaala Wong 2, Charlotte Nakagawa, Ava Carlson, Tea Brandon. Iol: Camden Schopler, Kaya Pestana, Alexi Sueoka, Maysol Camp, Kyra Lurito.

Girls Varsity II

Kamehameha II 10, ‘Iolani II 1. Goal scorers—KS: Elsie Kamanu 3, Rilee-Ann Morton Nakooka 2, Ariana Akau, Kalea Pascua, Kaialea Tanner, Maya Mexa,

Kealoha Brandt. Iol: Megan Tamayo.

OIA

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Wednesday

Kalaheo 10, Moanalua 3. Kalh: Sammy Carmack 3, Molly Joca 2, Paige Heiken 2, Kiana Feeney 2, Lillia Miller. Moan: Maiya Correa-Garcia, Ellie Dallas, Jezreel

Mangrobang.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Heineken Queen’s Cup

At Queen’s Beach

Thursday

No. 12 Hawaii 4, Nebraska 1

No. 12 Hawaii 5, Boise State 0

St. Mary’s (Cal) 3, Boise State 2

Pepperdine 5, Chaminade 0

St. Mary’s (Cal) 5, Chaminade 0

Pepperdine 4, Nebraska 1