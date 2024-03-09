comscore Curran to call last Hawaii basketball game tonight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Curran to call last Hawaii basketball game tonight

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Bobby Curran

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Bobby Curran

Sportscaster Bobby Curran’s lengthy career as a play-by-play announcer will come to an end following tonight’s Big West basketball game between Hawaii and Cal State Bakersfield in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

