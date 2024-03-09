comscore BeachBows sweep pair at Queen’s Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
BeachBows sweep pair at Queen’s Cup

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau bumps the ball during a match in 2021.

    Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau bumps the ball during a match in 2021.

The No. 12 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team earned a pair of 5-0 wins on the second day of the Heineken Queen’s Cup on Friday at Queen’s Beach. Read more

