BeachBows sweep pair at Queen’s Cup

The No. 12 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team earned a pair of 5-0 wins on the second day of the Heineken Queen’s Cup on Friday at Queen’s Beach. The BeachBows defeated Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine to improve to 4-5 this season.

The BeachBows started quickly against the Gaels, earning straight-set wins on the Nos. 2 and 5 courts. Saint Mary’s forced the other three matches into third sets, but Hawaii held off the Gaels in all three matches to earn the sweep.

Similarly, the Waves pushed the BeachBows to a third set on three of the five courts. Hawaii’s No. 2 duo of Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle again won in a sweep for Hawaii, and the No. 4 pair of Sydney Amiatu and Riley Wagoner did as well. But Hawaii dropped the first set on the No. 1 and No. 5 courts before rallying for wins to complete the sweep over the Waves.

The Rainbow Wahine clinched the top seed in today’s championship bracket. They will face the winner between Pepperdine and Nebraska.

Hawaii water polo squad takes opener

Lot Stertefeld had a team-high four goals, and the No. 2 Rainbow Wahine water polo team opened Big West play with a 12-7 win over No. 16 UC Davis on Friday in Davis, Calif.

Jordan Wedderburn had three goals for Hawaii (12-2, 1-0 Big West), and Lucia Gomez de la Puente added two. Hawaii started quickly, building a 7-3 lead at halftime. Hawaii then scored four goals in the fourth to put the Aggies (6-14, 0-1) away.

Rainbow Wahine drop 2 in softball

The Rainbow Wahine softball team lost both games on Friday in the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic, losing 13-7 against UConn and 5-4 to New Mexico.

Hawaii was done in by two big innings against the Huskies (8-11). With the score tied at three, UConn put up four runs in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead. After Hawaii closed to 8-5 after the fifth, UConn put up another crooked number in the sixth, scoring five runs to take a commanding 13-5 lead. Hawaii managed runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but could not muster a rally to catch the Huskies.

Hawaii fell in an early hole against the Lobos, falling behind 4-0 after the first two innings. Hawaii chipped away at the lead, getting back within one run in the bottom of the seventh before Mya’Liah Bethea fouled out to end the game.

Hilo eliminated in PacWest tournament

The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team let a second-half double-digit lead slip away in a 74-69 loss to Point Loma on Friday in the semifinals of the PacWest Tournament in San Diego.

Kalique Mitchell scored 16 points, and Nadjrick Peat and Carlos Ramsey Jr. each added 12 for the Vulcans, who led 40-29 early in the second half.

Charles Elzie III’s free throw put No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo up 58-50 with 8:51 to play. Zack Paulsen’s field goal gave No. 1 seed and host Point Loma the lead for good at 64-62.

Wynton Brown scored 23 points, including two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to give Point Loma a five-point lead.

HEINEKEN QUEEN’S CUP

#12 Hawaii 5, Saint Mary’s 0

1. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Sedona Sherman/Sadie Shipman (SMC) 21-12, 17-21, 15-5

2. Kaylee Glagau/Julia Thelle (UH) def. Hawley Harrer/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-16, 21-17

3. Pani Napoleon/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def. Allie Cataldo/Angie Bour (SMC) 21-10, 20-22, 15-11

4. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. AJ Slojkowski/Karmin Brown (SMC) 22-20, 20-22, 15-5

5. Anna Maidment/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Nya Crump/Paola Peralta (SMC) 21-18, 21- 11

#12 Hawaii 5, Pepperdine 0

1. Alana Embry/Jaime Santer (UH) def. McKenna Thomas/Kate Clermont (PEP) 15-21, 24-22, 15-7

2. Kaylee Glagau/Julia Thelle (UH) def. Madison Oriskovich/Kristine Briede (PEP) 21-16, 21-12

3. Pani Napoleon/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def. Sarlota Svobodova/Gabriella Perez (PEP) 21-7, 14-21, 15-11

4. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Gracie Pedersen/Kaydon Meyers (PEP) 21-15, 22-20

5. Anna Maidment/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Emi Erickson/Aubrey Roberts (PEP) 13-21, 21-17, 15-11

Nebraska 4, Chaminade 1

1. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) def. Malena Mihalik/Mahala Ka’apuni (CHA) 21-14, 21-11

2. Lindsay Krause/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) def. Greta Corti/Hula Crisostomo (CHA) 21-14, 21-18

3. Sophie Schilling/Elli Tsukano (CHA) def. Merritt Beason/Skyler Pierce (NEB) 21-13, 7-21, 15-12

4. Harper Murray/Laney Choboy (NEB) def. Kanoelehua Misipeka/DeLaney Poling (CHA) 21-16, 21-10

5. Olivia Mauch/Andi Jackson (NEB) def. Grace Talpash/Leilani Ama (CHA) 21-19, 15-21, 15-7

Boise State 5, Chaminade 0

1. Sierra Land/ Marlayna Bullington (BSU) def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Hula Crisostomo (CHA) 21-15, 21-13

2. Rori Chartier/ Lily Patock (BSU) def. Greta Corti/Malena Mihalik (CHA) 21-9, 21-13

3. Emilia Guerra-Acuna/Ava Anderson (BSU) def. DeLaney Poling/Kanoelehua Misipeka (CHA) 21-10, 21-11

4 . Mya Jackson/Addison Wolden (BSU) def. Sophie Schilling/Elli Tsukano (CHA) 21-18 21-13