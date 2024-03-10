Editorial | Letters Letter: Landowners beware of Lahaina proposal Today Updated 1:13 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Senate Bill 3381 is meant to rebuild Lahaina, yet its scope covers nearly the entire west part of Maui. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Senate Bill 3381 is meant to rebuild Lahaina, yet its scope covers nearly the entire west part of Maui. In the bill, a new board “shall create and implement […] a community plan for the rebuilding within the district, in coordination with all stakeholders … ” Who are these stakeholders? It also notes that the board may “contract for and accept gifts or grants” from any source — this could enable bribery and fraud. Millions of dollars are to be allocated for the project, yet the board has the power to “assess all land users […] for their fair share of the costs,” according to the measure. Adding to landowner risk, the bill states that interest or other fees can be levied, and land users can see services or permit approvals withheld if they are delinquent in payments. It sounds like an overreach of power. We should all be very concerned. Michelle Melendez Hakalau, Hawaii island EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: He Pane na ‘O-u-ka-maka-o-ka-wauke-oi-opiopio’