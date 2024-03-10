Letter: Landowners beware of Lahaina proposal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 3381 is meant to rebuild Lahaina, yet its scope covers nearly the entire west part of Maui.

In the bill, a new board “shall create and implement […] a community plan for the rebuilding within the district, in coordination with all stakeholders … ” Who are these stakeholders?

It also notes that the board may “contract for and accept gifts or grants” from any source — this could enable bribery and fraud.

Millions of dollars are to be allocated for the project, yet the board has the power to “assess all land users […] for their fair share of the costs,” according to the measure. Adding to landowner risk, the bill states that interest or other fees can be levied, and land users can see services or permit approvals withheld if they are delinquent in payments.

It sounds like an overreach of power. We should all be very concerned.

Michelle Melendez

Hakalau, Hawaii island

