comscore Letter: ‘Monster homes’ bill needs per-room fee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: ‘Monster homes’ bill needs per-room fee

  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.

Bill 44, regarding “monster homes,” needs to include a provision that charges the operators and owners, individual renters and developers the cost of utilities per room. Read more

Column: He Pane na 'O-u-ka-maka-o-ka-wauke-oi-opiopio'

