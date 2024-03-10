Letter: ‘Monster homes’ bill needs per-room fee

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bill 44, regarding “monster homes,” needs to include a provision that charges the operators and owners, individual renters and developers the cost of utilities per room. This will force multiple renters to pay for their collective overuse of resources versus a single family.

Once a building is determined to be a monster home, immediate compliance is needed.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

