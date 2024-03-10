comscore 800 bills still alive at state Legislature’s halfway point | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
800 bills still alive at state Legislature’s halfway point

  • By Dan Nakaso and Andrew Gomes dnakaso@staradvertiser.com, agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Greggor Ilagan stood at the podium Friday as his fellow representatives clapped in the House Chamber at the state Capitol. From left are state Reps. Andrew Takuya Garrett, Nadine Nakamura, Jeanne Kapela, Speaker Scott Saiki, Gregg Takayama and Mark Nakashima.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Midway through the session, state lawmakers are grappling with appropriating funds to cover Maui’s wildfire recovery. State Rep. Scott Nishimoto is pictured in the House Chamber at the state Capitol on Friday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Jenna Takenouchi is pictured in the House Chamber at the state Capitol on Friday.

Roughly 2,400 bills were introduced this year but only a third have survived so far by crossing over from the House to the Senate, or from the Senate to the House. Read more

