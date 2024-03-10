comscore How major bills fare at the Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

How major bills fare at the Capitol

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.

Here is the status of major bills at the halfway point of the 60-day legislative session. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 1-5, 2024

Scroll Up