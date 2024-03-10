A&B still weighing options for historic Pali Lanes building

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The entrance to the former bowling alley, which closed on June 30, 2021, remains shuttered behind a barbed-wire fence, and has become a hangout for cats. Read more

More than 2-1/2 years since it was vacated, plans for the Pali Lanes building in Kailua remain unknown, with most of the approximately 1.6-acre property fenced off.

The entrance to the former bowling alley, which closed its doors for good on June 30, 2021, after a 60-year run, remains shuttered behind a barbed-wire fence, and has become a hangout for cats. Most of the Pali Lanes parking lot, with its large monkeypod trees, also remains fenced off.

Property owner Alexander &Baldwin said its engineering consultant recently filed paperwork with the city to better understand “infrastructure availability,” including how much of the square footage could possibly be used as restaurant and retail.

No actual building permit application was submitted, A&B said, but rather a request for information exploring the maximum capacity of the property at 120 Hekili St., which includes about 127,600 square feet of space.

“We are in the process of conducting a comprehensive and holistic review and are committed to presenting our findings with Kailua residents, our tenants, and their customers,” A&B executives said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a viable area that meets the needs of local families, honors the land’s cultural significance, and benefits all stakeholders.”

No work appears to have been done on the rundown building or fenced-off portion of the lot. A GreenDrop collection trailer opened at the lot’s corner last year.

The pink-hued building with a half-dome was added to the Hawaii Register of Historic Places in 2018 as an example of mid-century modern design by architectural firm Wimberly &Cook. It first opened to the public on May 20, 1961.

A&B said it is working “to determine what is feasible under the historic designation” and that the inquiry was just one part of its comprehensive evaluation.

Former Pali Lanes bowling alley owners Daniel Sylva and Art Machado decided to close the business, despite community efforts and a petition to save it, saying the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic had been too much to endure.

On closing day, Machado said he hoped that bowling would remain in the community.

Only a handful of bowling alleys remain on Oahu, including Barbers Point Bowling, Leeward Bowl and Aiea Bowl, and those on military properties.

But bowling alleys are difficult to run in Hawaii nowadays, according to retail analyst Stephany Sofos, who has fond memories of gathering with friends at Pali Lanes.

“Here in Hawaii, it’s not the best use because it takes a large site and takes a lot of money to operate because costs are so high,” she said. “They would have to do a lot of volume.”

It’s also an indoor activity, she said, which is not as popular in Hawaii as in the Midwest.

She is not surprised that it has been empty all this time, as a redevelopment project involving any older building is challenging. An example is the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ years-long effort to redevelop the former Bowl-O-Drome site in Moiliili into an affordable rental housing project, she noted.

A&B executives say for the last few years, including the period when pandemic restrictions were in place, it has been focused on supporting its tenants and improving properties in the broader Kailua area. This includes the completion of renovations at Aikahi Park Shopping Center and the “HIC building” on Hahani Street which houses the Hawaiian Island Creations surf shop.

The company’s statement said “work specifically at Pali Lanes has involved more in-depth studies of the property’s condition,” but did not elaborate.

The past year has been marked by the opening and closing of numerous small businesses in Kailua Town, with the departure of more to come.

Last summer, a few new businesses opened, including the Great Harvest Bread Co. in the former Mother Bake Shop space on Hekili Street, along with Woven By Shaolin, a home decor and gift store run by interior designer Shaolin Low.

But Bee and Tea, a boba tea shop across from Pali Lanes, closed in December after seven years.

Grace in Growlers on He­kili Street, a craft beer tasting room, has announced its closure at the end of the month after seven years, along with Empty Elle Bagels, which operates inside of the bar.