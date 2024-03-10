comscore Hawaii’s health industry addresses Maui’s maternal care crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s health industry addresses Maui’s maternal care crisis

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  • COURTESY MALAMA I KE OLA HEALTH CENTER The Malama I Ke Ola Health Center recently expanded capacity to care for expecting moms on Maui, who are left with few options due to the closure of services by a private practice.

Advocates say long-term solutions are needed to address a chronic shortage of obstetricians on the Valley Isle which persisted even before the wildfires. Read more

