Kaiser to open temporary West Maui Clinic in Kaanapali

Kaiser Permanente recently announced plans to open a temporary West Maui Clinic on the grounds of the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort in Kaanapali.

The clinic is expected to open in mid-March to early April and will offer adult, pediatric, ob-gyn, behavioral health, and optical/optometry services, as well as an on-site pharmacy and lab area.

The temporary clinic is located three miles north of Kaiser’s former Lahaina Clinic location which was destroyed in the Maui wildfires on Aug. 8.

Since the fires, Kaiser has been using two mobile health vehicles at the Royal Lahaina Resort to provide care to its West Maui members and the West Maui community. The mobile health vehicles will remain open to the public on weekdays until the temporary West Maui Clinic opens.