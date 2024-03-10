comscore David Shapiro: UH pays a heavy price for ego-tripping senators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: UH pays a heavy price for ego-tripping senators

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Alapaki Nahale-a, right, talks with supporters after being voted down in the Senate at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alapaki Nahale-a, right, talks with supporters after being voted down in the Senate at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

The state Senate missed a chance to reset its increasingly toxic culture when it voted down Gov. Josh Green’s nomination of Alapaki Nahale-a to the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, where he served as interim chair. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 1-5, 2024

Scroll Up