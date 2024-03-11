Letter: Fold Ocean Safety into HFD, both in business

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In regards to creating a new standalone Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, has the mayor’s task force considered bringing Ocean Safety under the umbrella of the Honolulu Fire Department? It is a natural fit as both are in the business of rescue and saving lives.

We have 44 fire stations around the island of Oahu for support and equipment storage. HFD already has an accountability and oversight board in place, and with a proposed budget of nearly $147 million, it can easily absorb Ocean Safety’s $23 million budget.

The HFD has long been involved with ocean safety, responding to calls around the island and executing rescues. Today, the HFD continues to respond to calls for ocean rescues after- hours and to back up lifeguards. This could be a win-win for both departments.

John Lutey

Haleiwa

