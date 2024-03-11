comscore Letter: Fold Ocean Safety into HFD, both in business | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Fold Ocean Safety into HFD, both in business

In regards to creating a new standalone Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, has the mayor’s task force considered bringing Ocean Safety under the umbrella of the Honolulu Fire Department? Read more

