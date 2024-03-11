Letter: Little fire ants are a big problem for residents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I thought I knew enough about little fire ants, but I learned a lot during a Feb. 29 community briefing at the KEY Project in Kahaluu.

I was alarmed by the panelists’ reports regarding the spread of little fire ants, which are now present at about 56 sites on Oahu. I was surprised to learn how labor intensive it is to control new infestations, with costs projected to grow exponentially.

Of all Hawaii’s invasive species problems, this one seems like the worst because of its potential to affect everyone who goes outside to work or play.

Everyone’s help is needed, starting with a stronger response from the Legislature and City Council. People can call or text the Oahu Invasive Species Committee at 808-286-4616, or visit www.littlefireants.com/FAQ for more information.

Kay Lynch

Kaneohe

