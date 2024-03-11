Editorial | Letters Letter: Little fire ants are a big problem for residents Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I thought I knew enough about little fire ants, but I learned a lot during a Feb. 29 community briefing at the KEY Project in Kahaluu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I thought I knew enough about little fire ants, but I learned a lot during a Feb. 29 community briefing at the KEY Project in Kahaluu. I was alarmed by the panelists’ reports regarding the spread of little fire ants, which are now present at about 56 sites on Oahu. I was surprised to learn how labor intensive it is to control new infestations, with costs projected to grow exponentially. Of all Hawaii’s invasive species problems, this one seems like the worst because of its potential to affect everyone who goes outside to work or play. Everyone’s help is needed, starting with a stronger response from the Legislature and City Council. People can call or text the Oahu Invasive Species Committee at 808-286-4616, or visit www.littlefireants.com/FAQ for more information. Kay Lynch Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: No legal immigration until border is sealed