Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

A crunchy cookie

By Lynette Lo Tom
March 11, 2024

Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo

This easy recipe was inspired by Mud Hen Water chef Ed Kenney, who put a twist on a sugar cookie recipe by adding crushed wonton chips for a nice crunch. He rolls the cookie dough in sugar before flattening and baking to give them a nice exterior. This version makes it easier by using bought refrigerated cookie dough, but of course, you can make a recipe from scratch.

Sugar Cookies with Wonton Chips

Ingredients:
• 16-ounce packet refrigerated sugar cookie dough
• 1/2 cup crispy wonton chips
• 1/4 cup sugar
• Optional: 2 tablespoons crushed chips as garnish

Directions:
Set cookie dough at room temperature for at least 1 hour to soften. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Put 1/2 cup wonton chips in a bag and crush them. Set aside.

Put dough in a standing mixer or mix by hand. Mix in chips.

With a cookie dough scooper, put dough in a bowl with sugar, then place on a baking sheet lined with silicone or parchment paper.

Dip the bottom of a glass or cup in water and flatten dough. Repeat for each cookie. Garnish with a few wonton chips in the middle, if you want.

Bake for 14 to 18 minutes (depending on size of cookie) until edges are golden brown. Cool 2 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack. Makes about 12 large cookies or 24 smaller cookies.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.