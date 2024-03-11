Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Koloa Landing Resort returns with its annual Kauai Poke Fest on June 8, and announced Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund as the event’s beneficiary. Kauai native Nick and Nate Herbig from the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving back to the community and will be joining this year’s panel of judges.

“Everyone who takes part in the Kauai Poke Fest will not only enjoy a great event but will know that they’re helping to support the people and places on Maui affected by the August fires,” states Micah Kane, CEO and president of Hawaii Community Foundation.

The event, which is a celebration of Hawaii’s most treasured dish, features an original poke recipe competition among professional and amateur chefs, live entertainment, food and drinks, and a poke demonstration by James Beard Award-winning chef Sam Choy.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit kauaipokefest.com.

A new Filipino fusion breakfast

Located in Ward Village, PESO recently started a new Filipino fusion breakfast, available from 8 to 11 a.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Start with beverages like the pandan matcha latte or a mimosa.

Entrees include a breakfast burrito — tocino, scrambled eggs, hash brown, cheddar cheese and salsa verde — breakfast sandwich with longanisa, fried fish and eggs, farmers market breakfast bowl, taho and silog “Filpino breakfast.” The latter features choice of tocino or longanisa, two eggs, tomato salad and garlic rice. Meanwhile, the taho comprises silken tofu, brown sugar syrup and kinako (that’s an added Japanese twist).

Be sure to check out housemade pastries like pan de sal, classic and ube ensaymadas and ube croissants.

To learn more, visit pesoneighborhood.com.

Pot of gold

Celebrate the spring season, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter with Koloa Rum and its enticing island-inspired concoctions.

Its Lucky Luck cocktail features a captivating blend of Koloa Kauai coconut rum, Koloa Kauai spice rum, melon liqueur, blue curacao, sweet and sour, and pineapple juice. The biz instructs to stir the drink with a bar spoon, top it with ice, and garnish with a rainbow belt and two dollops of whipped cream to complete the festive beverage. Keep the merriment going with its St. Patty’s Day Nightcap, which comprises Koloa Kauai cacao rum and Irish cream liqueur over ice.

For Easter, its Coconut Hop will surely bring a spring to anyone’s step. It boasts Koloa Kauai coconut rum, pineapple juice, lemonade, pineapple star anise bitters and a splash of local wheat beer.

See the full recipes — along with additional ones featuring its Dole Whip Float and Piña Piña — at koloarum.com.

Magically delicious

Queensbreak Restaurant at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa hosts its St. Patrick’s Day Parade Rooftop Viewing Party 11 a.m.-10 p.m. March 17. The venue offers perfect panoramic views of the parade festivities as guests indulge in their themed drinks and dishes.

Find delectable options that showcase the perfect balance between Irish cuisine and local flair, such as the Guinness beef stew that boasts beef short rib and Maui onions. Or, try the St. Patrick’s Platter, which features kiawe-smoked corned beef brisket.

Meanwhile, the libations will keep the merriment going. Opt for Irish coffees, Guinness beer or choose between a wide array of cocktails. The latter includes the Gaelic (Gunpowder Irish gin, Campari bitters, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and prosecco), The Storehouse Old Fashion (Slane Irish whiskey, Guinness syrup and bitters) and Jameson Sidecar (Jameson Irish whiskey, Jameson orange whiskey, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup).

Visit queensbreak.com.