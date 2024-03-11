Totally nutty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

March 15 is officially National Peanut Lovers Day. Whether you prefer peanut butter or treats studded with the famous nut, here are some tasty ways to indulge:

Chunky & Co.

Located inside Pounders Restaurant, Chunky & Co. (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its soft, chewy cookies. The biz recently expanded its menu to include more flavors, like espresso oatmeal chocolate chip, double chocolate caramel, peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter.

Pro tip: You can turn any cookie into a sundae by adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream and your choice of housemade brown butter fudge, peanut butter caramel or salted caramel.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co).

Fujiya Hawaii

Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) is known for its Japanese confections, including tea cookies and mochi.

Its pure peanut butter mochi is one of its bestsellers and features soft mochi stuffed generously with crunchy peanut butter. This flavor is available in packs of two or six, and boxes of 12 and 16.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.

Honolulu Bistro

Located in Ala Moana Center, Honolulu Bistro (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1069) offers a variety of savory and sweet grilled sandwiches. The biz also offers smoothies and desserts, including three peanut butter-centric options.

Its PB&J gourmet grilled sandwich is a customer fave, and includes creamy or crunchy peanut butter with grape or strawberry jelly on jumbo white bread that’s grilled to perfection and topped with a light dusting of powdered sugar. Meanwhile, the PBBH gourmet grilled sandwich comprises crunchy or smooth peanut butter, sliced bananas and honey drizzle on jumbo white bread that’s grilled and topped with powdered sugar.

If you’re craving a drink, go for the PB Nana smoothie, a blended concoction of peanut butter, bananas, apples and honey.

Call 808-728-5894 or visit honolulubistro.com.

Oli’s Kitchen

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Oli’s Kitchen (1009 University Ave.) offers a variety of local faves.

Its breakfast menu features options like breakfast burritos, loco mocos and Mediterranean avocado toast. The eatery’s peanut butter banana stuffed French toast — fluffy pieces of bread with a banana filling and peanut butter drizzle — is a must-have.

Or, go for the bacon waffle with peanut butter maple glaze for the perfect salty-sweet combo.

Call 808-387-0457 or visit oliskitchenhawaii.com.

Restaurant 604

This laid-back bar and grill (57 Arizona Memorial Drive Ste. 108) is known for its local fare, live music and waterfront dining. Its dinner menu offers a variety of mouthwatering dishes like poke nachos, chicken katsu, kalua pork, fish and chips, and more.

Its peanut butter crumble, which features a pound cake with whipped peanut butter fluff, cinnamon churro crumbles and vanilla ice cream, is a popular dessert option.

Call 808-888-7616 or visit restaurant604.com.

Side Street Inn

When it comes to local comfort food, look no further than Side Street Inn (various locations). The eatery is known for signature dishes like garlic chicken, fried rice and pan-fried pork chops.

Be sure to save room for dessert — Side Street’s signature peanut butter crunch is to die for. It’s served warm and is topped with chocolate drizzle and Roselani vanilla ice cream.

Visit sidestreetinn.com.

Ted’s Bakery

Ted’s Bakery (59-024 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its cakes, pies, pastries and plate lunches. You can only get its famous cream pies at the Sunset Beach store.

Cream pies come in flavors like chocolate haupia, chocolate cream, strawberry guava, custard and more. Order the chocolate peanut butter cream — available in whole pies and slices — for the ultimate indulgence.

Call 808-638-8207 or visit tedsbakery.com.