Blangiardi relaunches city food drive

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi relaunched the City Employees’ Hawaii Foodbank Food and Fund Drive on Wednesday after it paused operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

