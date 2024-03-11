Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 11, 2024 Today Updated 10:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL College: Rice vs. Hawaii, 2:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. GOLF OIA: 10 a.m. at Mililani Golf Club. SOFTBALL ILH: Varsity I, Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. TENNIS ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Varsity II, Hanalani at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m. OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu; Campbell at Leilehua; Kapolei at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. TUESDAY SOFTBALL ILH: Varsity II, Kamehameha-White vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m. OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua; Kahuku at Castle; Roosevelt at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Kapolei; Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea; Waipahu at Radford; Kalaheo at McKinley; Farrington at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m. TENNIS ILH boys: Punahou II at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL College women: Spring Match, UNLV vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua; McKinley at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kailua; Anuenue at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. SOFTBALL PACWEST Saturday Doubleheader At Silversword Field Honolulu, HI Chaminade 1, Dominican 0 WP–Kam Lopez (4-2) LP–Shelby Keltner (5-6) Leading hitters–CU: Desiree Bravo 1-2, HR, RBI. DOM: Shelby Keltner 101, SH. Dominican (13-11, 8-8) 11, Chaminade (8-6, 5-1) 6 WP–Shelby Keltner (6-6), LP–Bailey Benson (2-2), Save–Taylor Rodriguez (3) Leading hitters–DOM: Annabelle Burke 3-4, RBI. CU: Taryn Fujioka 4-5, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI’s. ILH Varsity Saturday At McKinley Punahou 13, Mid Pacific 3 (5 inn.) WP–Paige Brunn, LP–Tara Gojo Leading hitters–PUN: Kahiau Aina, 2b, HR, 3 RBI’s. MPI: Tara Gojo 1-2, SF, RBI. Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic Sunday At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium UConn (10-11) 8, Cleveland St. (4-10) 3 WP–Payton Kinney, LP–Torrie Jenkins Leading hitters–UConn: Hope Jenkins 3-4, 4 RBI’s. CSU: Becky Hurosky, 2-3, 2 RBI’s. VOLLEYBALL BIIF Saturday At Kamehameha Hawaii Varsity Kamehameha Hawaii def Kealakehe 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-5 Junior varsity Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-3, 25-13 PIGEON RACING Hawaii Flyers Saturday From Kahului, Maui to Oahu Top 5: MILES MPH 1. Alan Komatsu 86.073 63.46 2. Sidney Lum 92.294 63.44 3. Bruce Figueira 89.438 62.95 4. Bert Toyooka 95.086 62.84 5. Jay Alameida 91.941 58.46 TENNIS BIG WEST MEN Saturday Golden State Invitational At Marya Welch Tennis Center Davis, Calif. Hawai’i (5-7, 0-1 Big West) 4, St. Mary’s (Calif.) (2-7, 0-0 WCC) 3 Singles Results Order of Finish – 6,2,5,1,3,4 1. Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Diego Jarry (SMC), 7-5, 6-3 2. Carlos Ramos Membrives (SMC) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-2, 6-2 3. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Thibaud Maxant (SMC), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 4. Karl Collins (UH) def. Paulo Hugo Etchecoin (SMC), 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 5. Pierre Lieutaud (SMC) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 7-6 (4) Doubles Results Order of Finish – 3,2,1 1. Andy Hernandez/Karl Collins (UH) def. Diego Jarry/Thibaud Maxant (SMC), 7-6 (4) 2. Quinn Snyder/Andrew Somerville (UH) def. Paulo Hugo Etchecoin/Pierre Lieutaud (SMC), 6-4 3. Carlos Ramos Membrives/Ellison Greco (SMC) def. Sohta Urano/Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 6-3 6-Felipe Rincon (SMC) def. Andrew Somerville (UH), 6-1, 6-4 Nevada 4 (3-7, 0-0 Mountain West), Hawai’i (5-8, 0-1 Big West) 2 Singles Results Order of Finish: 5,3,4,6,2 Matheo Coupu (UNR) vs. Quinn Snyder (UH), 7-6 (3), 4-3, unfinished) Youssef Kadiri (UNR) def Andy Hernandez (UH), 7-5, 6-2 Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Loris Zisswiller (UNF), 6-3, 6-1 Karl Collins (UH) def. Edgar Destouet (UNR), 6-2, 6-4 Rémy Trégourès (UNF) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-2, 6-3 Greg Valente (UNF) def. Blue Cockle (UH), 6-1,6-4 Doubles Results Order of Finish: 1,3 Matheo Coupu/Youssef Kadiri (UNR) def. Karl Collins/Andy Hernandez (UH), 7-5 Loris Zisswiller/Edgar Destouet (UNR) vs. Quinn Snyder/Andrew Somerville (UH). 4-4, unfinished Loris Valente/Rémy Trégourlès (UNR) def. Sohta Urano/Guilluame Tattevin (UH), 6-4 OIA Saturday Boys varsity Kalani def. Kalaheo 4-1 Kapolei vs. Leilehua, tie Kaiser, McKinley 5-0 Girls Varsity Kalani def. Kalaheo 3-2 Leilehua def. 