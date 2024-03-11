Scoreboard – March 11, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Rice vs. Hawaii, 2:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

OIA: 10 a.m. at Mililani Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Hanalani at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Waipahu; Campbell at Leilehua; Kapolei at Aiea; Nanakuli at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Kamehameha-White vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua; Kahuku at Castle; Roosevelt at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Kapolei; Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea; Waipahu at Radford; Kalaheo at McKinley;

Farrington at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou II at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll,

4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, UNLV vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at

‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m.;

University at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kalani; Castle at Moanalua; McKinley at Kahuku;

Roosevelt at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kailua; Anuenue at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

Doubleheader

At Silversword Field Honolulu, HI

Chaminade 1, Dominican 0

WP–Kam Lopez (4-2) LP–Shelby Keltner (5-6)

Leading hitters–CU: Desiree Bravo 1-2, HR, RBI. DOM: Shelby Keltner 101, SH.

Dominican (13-11, 8-8) 11, Chaminade (8-6, 5-1) 6

WP–Shelby Keltner (6-6), LP–Bailey

Benson (2-2), Save–Taylor Rodriguez (3)

Leading hitters–DOM: Annabelle Burke 3-4, RBI. CU: Taryn Fujioka 4-5,

2b, 3b, 2 RBI’s.

ILH

Varsity

Saturday

At McKinley

Punahou 13, Mid Pacific 3 (5 inn.)

WP–Paige Brunn, LP–Tara Gojo

Leading hitters–PUN: Kahiau Aina, 2b, HR, 3 RBI’s. MPI: Tara Gojo 1-2, SF, RBI.

Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic

Sunday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

UConn (10-11) 8, Cleveland St. (4-10) 3

WP–Payton Kinney, LP–Torrie Jenkins

Leading hitters–UConn: Hope Jenkins 3-4, 4 RBI’s. CSU: Becky Hurosky, 2-3, 2 RBI’s.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Saturday

At Kamehameha Hawaii

Varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def Kealakehe

25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-5

Junior varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-3, 25-13

PIGEON RACING

Hawaii Flyers

Saturday

From Kahului, Maui to Oahu

Top 5:

MILES MPH

1. Alan Komatsu 86.073 63.46

2. Sidney Lum 92.294 63.44

3. Bruce Figueira 89.438 62.95

4. Bert Toyooka 95.086 62.84

5. Jay Alameida 91.941 58.46

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

Saturday

Golden State Invitational

At Marya Welch Tennis Center

Davis, Calif.

Hawai’i (5-7, 0-1 Big West) 4,

St. Mary’s (Calif.) (2-7, 0-0 WCC) 3

Singles Results

Order of Finish – 6,2,5,1,3,4

1. Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Diego Jarry (SMC), 7-5, 6-3

2. Carlos Ramos Membrives (SMC) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-2, 6-2

3. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Thibaud Maxant (SMC), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

4. Karl Collins (UH) def. Paulo Hugo

Etchecoin (SMC), 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1

5. Pierre Lieutaud (SMC) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 7-6 (4)

Doubles Results

Order of Finish – 3,2,1

1. Andy Hernandez/Karl Collins (UH) def. Diego Jarry/Thibaud Maxant

(SMC), 7-6 (4)

2. Quinn Snyder/Andrew Somerville (UH) def. Paulo Hugo

Etchecoin/Pierre Lieutaud (SMC), 6-4

3. Carlos Ramos Membrives/Ellison Greco (SMC) def. Sohta

Urano/Guillaume Tattevin (UH), 6-3

6-Felipe Rincon (SMC) def. Andrew Somerville (UH), 6-1, 6-4

Nevada 4 (3-7, 0-0 Mountain West),

Hawai’i (5-8, 0-1 Big West) 2

Singles Results

Order of Finish: 5,3,4,6,2

Matheo Coupu (UNR) vs. Quinn Snyder (UH), 7-6 (3), 4-3, unfinished)

Youssef Kadiri (UNR) def Andy Hernandez (UH), 7-5, 6-2

Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Loris

Zisswiller (UNF), 6-3, 6-1

Karl Collins (UH) def. Edgar Destouet (UNR), 6-2, 6-4

Rémy Trégourès (UNF) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-2, 6-3

Greg Valente (UNF) def. Blue Cockle (UH), 6-1,6-4

Doubles Results

Order of Finish: 1,3

Matheo Coupu/Youssef Kadiri (UNR) def. Karl Collins/Andy Hernandez (UH), 7-5

Loris Zisswiller/Edgar Destouet (UNR) vs. Quinn Snyder/Andrew

Somerville (UH). 4-4, unfinished

Loris Valente/Rémy Trégourlès (UNR) def. Sohta Urano/Guilluame

Tattevin (UH), 6-4

OIA

Saturday

Boys varsity

Kalani def. Kalaheo 4-1

Kapolei vs. Leilehua, tie

Kaiser, McKinley 5-0

Girls Varsity

Kalani def. Kalaheo 3-2

Leilehua def. Kapolei 4-1

Kaiser, McKinley 5-0