Letter: Trailer homes could be answer to housing crisis

Gov. Josh Green said he would never allow the displaced Lahaina people to live in tents and trailers, which he has compared to refugee camps. I agree about the tents, but I don’t consider living in a trailer or mobile home comparable to living in a refugee camp.

Hawaii is the only state I have ever been in that has no parks for trailers or mobile homes. I bought a new trailer three years ago for $30,000 that I use every summer for three months and it is as comfortable as my condo. I believe the only reason we don’t have trailer parks in Hawaii is because of the construction unions. They’d rather build small houses for $75,000 or more than have trailers brought in. Trailers could certainly help our housing shortage at a low cost.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

