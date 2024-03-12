comscore Letter: Trailer homes could be answer to housing crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Trailer homes could be answer to housing crisis

  Homes and apartment buildings are seen in Kapalama in 2023.

    Homes and apartment buildings are seen in Kapalama in 2023.

Gov. Josh Green said he would never allow the displaced Lahaina people to live in tents and trailers, which he has compared to refugee camps. Read more

