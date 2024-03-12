Letter: Trump plan for migrants will boost U.S. education

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With 8 million immigrants illegally entering the U.S., my biggest fear is the dummying down of America.

When I taught school in Alabama, the children of migrant farmers often entered my classroom when crops were in my area. I saw classroom resources focused on students who moved from one area to another and had little formal training. I also saw the beginning of modern math, which dealt with more rigorous concepts such as different number bases that are used in computer science. Then I saw cultural changes, and schools had to go back to the basics.

Today I have friends tell me to stop talking about my support for Donald Trump, who will attempt to solve illegal immigration. These friends have children and grandchildren who will suffer.

Thank you, Trump, for being strong and focusing on keeping America strong and smart.

Peggy Regentine

Aina Haina

