comscore Letter: Trump plan for migrants will boost U.S. education | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump plan for migrants will boost U.S. education

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With 8 million immigrants illegally entering the U.S., my biggest fear is the dummying down of America. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Sustainable local food systems vital for economy, security

Scroll Up