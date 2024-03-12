Off the news: More transparency for building board

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Honolulu Building Board of Appeals decision last month upholding the city’s stop-work order and revocation of building permits for a “monster house” at 3615 Sierra Drive wasn’t read into the appeals hearing record, as is customary, or posted immediately, justifiably prompting citizen complaints.

In response, City Council Resolution 46 calls for boards to post their agendas online; always read approved orders into a meeting’s public record; quickly make all findings, decisions and orders available for public viewing; and provide an email-subscription option to receive notices. The changes are necessary — the first three are immediately doable — to avoid perception that details are being withheld or violators shielded.