Editorial | Off the News Off the news: More transparency for building board Today Updated 9:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A Honolulu Building Board of Appeals decision last month upholding the city’s stop-work order and revocation of building permits for a “monster house” at 3615 Sierra Drive wasn’t read into the appeals hearing record, as is customary, or posted immediately, justifiably prompting citizen complaints. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A Honolulu Building Board of Appeals decision last month upholding the city’s stop-work order and revocation of building permits for a “monster house” at 3615 Sierra Drive wasn’t read into the appeals hearing record, as is customary, or posted immediately, justifiably prompting citizen complaints. In response, City Council Resolution 46 calls for boards to post their agendas online; always read approved orders into a meeting’s public record; quickly make all findings, decisions and orders available for public viewing; and provide an email-subscription option to receive notices. The changes are necessary — the first three are immediately doable — to avoid perception that details are being withheld or violators shielded. Previous Story Column: Sustainable local food systems vital for economy, security