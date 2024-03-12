comscore Off the news: More transparency for building board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: More transparency for building board

  • Today
  • Updated 9:05 p.m.

A Honolulu Building Board of Appeals decision last month upholding the city’s stop-work order and revocation of building permits for a “monster house” at 3615 Sierra Drive wasn’t read into the appeals hearing record, as is customary, or posted immediately, justifiably prompting citizen complaints. Read more

