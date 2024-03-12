Husband in Manoa murder-suicide mired in debt, records show

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 46-year-old Manoa man who police said stabbed his wife and three kids to death Sunday morning before killing himself was laden with debt, according to and state and federal records and multiple sources. Read more

The 46-year-old Manoa man who police said stabbed his wife and three kids to death Sunday morning before killing himself was laden with debt, according to and state and federal records and multiple sources.

Honolulu police said Sunday that the bodies found at 3622 Waaloa Place in Manoa were a husband and wife and their children: two girls, 17 and 10, and a boy, 12.

Paris Oda, 46, who is originally from Kauai, killed his wife, Naoko, 48, originally from Japan, and their children with a knife that was found at the scene, according to police.

The eldest girl, Sakurako “Sakura” Oda, 17, was a senior at ‘Iolani School.

“Our school community is deeply affected and saddened by this tragic loss. The school is supporting students, faculty, staff, and parents with counseling and pastoral care. At this time, out of respect for the ongoing investigation and the individuals involved, we will not comment further,” the school said Monday in a statement.

In a letter obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser sent Sunday night to the ‘Iolani community, Head of School Timothy R. Cottrell wrote that “a heartbreaking tragedy was discovered at a home in Manoa.”

“Police are not yet releasing the names of the victims, but we know that many of you have already heard that; sadly, this was the family of a member of the class of 2024. At this time, because of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share the student’s identity; however, we know that this information is widely circulating in our community,” wrote Cottrell. “While it is impossible to make sense of such a horrific act, we can find strength by coming together as a community to share our grief, comfort each other, and be there in every way to support you.”

‘Iolani held special chapel services Monday for members of the senior class and upper-school community.

The school’s counseling team, college counselors and senior class advisers devoted space at the school’s senior benches Monday to help students process the tragedy.

Lei Ahina Dawson and a counselor will “follow the student’s schedule for Monday and Tuesday in order to best support the teachers and students of those classes.”

The couple’s 12-year-old son, Orion, attended the School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability, a charter school in Nuuanu. SEEQS’ School Leader, Pat Finley, did not respond to Star-Advertiser requests for comment.

The 10-year-old girl, Nana, attended Manoa Elementary School.

In a letter to parents sent Sunday, Principal Jason Okamoto wrote that it was “with deep sadness that we acknowledge the heartbreaking event that occurred” in Manoa.

“The losses suffered will surely raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” wrote Okamoto, without identifying a student. “Please know that we are here to support our students and staff through this incredibly difficult time. Our crisis intervention team is made up of trained professionals who are available to provide guidance and comfort to students, parents and school personnel experiencing grief and sadness. We strongly encourage parents to take advantage of these resources.”

Manoa Elementary community members are “saddened by this loss and send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims.”

“Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation and due to privacy laws, we cannot confirm the identities of the juvenile victims involved. Please keep the family in your thoughts as we navigate through this challenging time together,” Okamoto wrote Sunday.

In a follow-up letter sent Monday, Okamoto wrote that the “events have raised many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students and I want to assure you that our staff is committed to the safety and well- being of our students.”

“We will continue to have a crisis intervention team of professionals trained to help with the needs of students and school personnel available,” Okamoto wrote Monday. “Should you be concerned about your child and feel that he or she has been affected, please let us know and we will assist with emotional support. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

Okamoto also encouraged Manoa Elementary school parents to “speak with your children about their feelings.”

Okamoto also shared online resources:

>> Supporting a child after the death of a family member or friend: 808ne.ws/49SUpTV

>> Dougy Center resources: 808ne.ws/49MAQfP

Money problems

Paris Oda was allegedly dealing with debt and had faced legal action in connection to his liabilities, including a tax lien and a lawsuit over three years of unpaid rent for his business, Oda Ohana Chiropractic LLC.

He was sued in March 2021 for $88,893.26 by Savio Asset Management for back rent from November 2017 to February 2021, according to state court records. The parties agreed to dismiss the suit with prejudice in December 2021 after reaching a settlement in the amount of about $53,000.

Oda Ohana Chiropractic LLC also applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of $26,934 for the company’s four employees from the U.S. Small Business Administration on May 2, 2020. The loan was forgiven in the amount of $27,155.

Oda also reportedly had significant tax debt, but Kristen Sakamoto, deputy director of the state Department of Taxation, told the Star- Advertiser that the department cannot disclose tax record information.

Paris and Naoko Oda faced a state tax lien in March 2023 that was settled in June for $7,815, according to state records.

Aaries T. Oda, Paris Oda’s brother who is also a chiropractor and owner of HEC Medical Clinic LLC, did not respond to a Star-Advertiser request for comment.

In 2017 the Oda brothers paid a $1,000 fine and were barred from false advertising. They allegedly “ran an advertisement referencing an alleged disciplinary action” and directing consumers to call the “Consumer Protection Center” for a class-action suit, according to a June 16, 2017, news release from the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

“The advertisement contained multiple false and deceptive statements,” according to DCCA.

According to Redfin, the home at 3622 Waaloa Place was estimated to be worth $1.8 million with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms.

The Manoa killings are Hawaii’s worst mass homicide since the Xerox shooting in 1999 when seven people were shot to death by 40-year-old Byran Uyesugi at the company’s office on Nimitz Highway.