Husband in Manoa murder-suicide mired in debt, records show

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
About 60 mourners gathered Monday in the rain at 3622 Waaloa Place in Manoa to place flowers, pray and comfort each other following Sunday’s murder-suicide of a family of five. The crowd consisted of neighbors, students, parents and classmates.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A family photo posted on the Oda Ohana Chiropractic Facebook page.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mourners embraced Monday at 3622 Waaloa Place in Manoa, the site of Sunday’s murder-suicide of a family of five.