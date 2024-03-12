Baseball top 10: Defending state champ Kamehameha No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha collected all eight first-place votes in the first Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 of the season. Read more

Kamehameha collected all eight first-place votes in the first Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 of the season.

The Warriors are coming off a state championship year. Kamehameha edged Baldwin 5-4 in the state final last May.

The first five is rounded out by Waiakea, Saint Louis, Mililani and Baldwin. ‘Iolani, Kailua, Punahou, Moanalua and Mid-Pacific follow.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 11, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (8) (0-0 ILH) 80 NR

> bye

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Wednesday, at CORP

2. Waiakea (1-0 BIIF) 64 NR

> def. Pahoa, 13-0 (5 inn.)

> next: at Konawaena, Saturday

3. Saint Louis (0-0 ILH) 60 NR

> bye

> next: vs. Damien, Wednesday, at Ala Wai

4. Mililani (2-0 OIA) 48 NR

> def.Campbell, 4-2

> next: Aiea, Saturday

5. Baldwin (0-0 MIL 44 NR

> bye:

> next: bye (vs. King Kekaulike, Mar. 20)

6. ‘Iolani (0-0 ILH) 34 NR

> bye

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday

7. Kailua (1-1 OIA) 26 NR

> def. Kalani, 13-3 (5 inn.)

> next: at Castle, Saturday

8. Punahou (0-0 ILH) 24 NR

> bye

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Wednesday

9. Moanalua (2-0 OIA) 18 NR

> def. Farrington, 14-4 (5 inn.)

> next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday