Baseball top 10: Defending state champ Kamehameha No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:51 p.m. Kamehameha collected all eight first-place votes in the first Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 of the season. The Warriors are coming off a state championship year. Kamehameha edged Baldwin 5-4 in the state final last May. The first five is rounded out by Waiakea, Saint Louis, Mililani and Baldwin. 'Iolani, Kailua, Punahou, Moanalua and Mid-Pacific follow. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 11, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (8) (0-0 ILH) 80 NR > bye > next: vs. Pac-Five, Wednesday, at CORP 2. Waiakea (1-0 BIIF) 64 NR > def. Pahoa, 13-0 (5 inn.) > next: at Konawaena, Saturday 3. Saint Louis (0-0 ILH) 60 NR > bye > next: vs. Damien, Wednesday, at Ala Wai 4. Mililani (2-0 OIA) 48 NR > def.Campbell, 4-2 > next: Aiea, Saturday 5. Baldwin (0-0 MIL 44 NR > bye: > next: bye (vs. King Kekaulike, Mar. 20) 6. 'Iolani (0-0 ILH) 34 NR > bye > next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday 7. Kailua (1-1 OIA) 26 NR > def. Kalani, 13-3 (5 inn.) > next: at Castle, Saturday 8. Punahou (0-0 ILH) 24 NR > bye > next: at Mid-Pacific, Wednesday 9. Moanalua (2-0 OIA) 18 NR > def. Farrington, 14-4 (5 inn.) > next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday 10.Mid-Pacific (0-0 ILH) 13 NR