comscore Prep profile: 2-way standout Stremick has Falcons flying high | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep profile: 2-way standout Stremick has Falcons flying high

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalani softball is a family affair for the Stremick family, with their mother, Iris Stremick, left, the head coach and their father, Jim, an assistant. Naomi Stremick, left, is a sophomore, while Leona is a senior.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalani softball is a family affair for the Stremick family, with their mother, Iris Stremick, left, the head coach and their father, Jim, an assistant. Naomi Stremick, left, is a sophomore, while Leona is a senior.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Naomi Stremick, who pitches and plays center field, got in her batting stance.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Naomi Stremick, who pitches and plays center field, got in her batting stance.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalani’s Naomi Stremick wound up to deliver a pitch against Kaimuki on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalani’s Naomi Stremick wound up to deliver a pitch against Kaimuki on Saturday.

The lefty stance, line-drive swing and opposite-field power are all in Naomi Stremick’s groove house. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii holds off UC Irvine in 5 sets to claim Outrigger Volleyball Invitational
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 12, 2024

Scroll Up