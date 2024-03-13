comscore Acid attacks on 2 women connected, police and prosecutors say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Acid attacks on 2 women connected, police and prosecutors say

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Suspects Sebastian Mahkwan, left, and Paul Cameron.

Two men jailed for separate acts of allegedly throwing acid on women were indicted Tuesday by an Oahu grand jury for conspiring to carry out the Jan. 23 assault on a 25-year-old Chinese-language teacher to cast doubt on who committed a 2023 attack in Mililani. Read more

