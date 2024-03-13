Acid attacks on 2 women connected, police and prosecutors say

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two men jailed for separate acts of allegedly throwing acid on women were indicted Tuesday by an Oahu grand jury for conspiring to carry out the Jan. 23 assault on a 25-year-old Chinese-language teacher to cast doubt on who committed a 2023 attack in Mililani. Read more

Two men jailed for separate acts of allegedly throwing acid on women were indicted Tuesday by an Oahu grand jury for conspiring to carry out the Jan. 23 assault on a 25-year-old Chinese-language teacher to cast doubt on who committed a 2023 attack in Mililani.

Paul M. Cameron, 21, has been behind bars at the Oahu Community Correctional Center since April for allegedly dousing his ex-­girlfriend with acid outside the 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani, causing severe chemical burns to her face and body.

Sebastian Mahkwan, 30, whom Cameron called his “boyfriend” according to state court documents, was arrested Jan. 25 on suspicion of attempted second-­degree murder in the Jan. 23 attack, which left the teacher in critical condition.

They met in OCCC while Mahkwan was awaiting trial on drug and assault charges.

The pair were indicted Tuesday for conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder and/or attempted second-degree murder and/or first-degree assault.

Cameron is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, accomplice to second-degree attempted murder and accomplice to first-degree assault.

Mahkwan is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The charge of attempted first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a news release from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney that labeled the Jan. 23 incident a “murder for hire” plot.

“A great deal of credit goes to the HPD Homicide Detail of the Criminal Investigation Division which worked with the Investigators and Deputy Prosecutors in our office collecting the evidence that led to the indictment,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. “The indictment details a diabolical plot that resulted in a complete stranger — an innocent woman — being gravely wounded.”

Grand jury bench warrants were issued for both men, who will be held without bail until their trial. They were booked Tuesday at HPD after being transported from OCCC by officers with HPD’s Strategic Enforcement Detail.

Honolulu police did their own inquiry knowing that this type of attack was not a “common” occurrence, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes.

“While at OCCC, Cameron befriended Sebastian Mahkwan, who was awaiting trial for drug and assault charges. Cameron instructed Mahkwan on how to carry out an acid attack on a random person. The purpose of the random attack was to cast doubt on Cameron as the suspect in the Mililani attack,” said Thoemmes during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “In exchange, Cameron arranged for bail for Mahkwan so Mahkwan could be released from OCCC.”

HPD detectives checked to see whether they shared a module, said Thoemmes.

“They were there together,” she said. Police think sulfuric acid was used, but “more investigation” into where the acid came from was needed.

Cameron’s attorney, Jason Burks, declined comment.

Evidence presented to the grand jury allegedly showed that between Nov. 1 and Jan. 23, while held at the Oahu Correctional Community Center, Cameron used Mahkwan’s Personal Identification Number to make phone calls to help Mahkwan make bail.

Cameron believed, and told at least one person by phone, that Mahkwan making bail increased Cameron’s chances of getting out of jail.

At the time, Cameron’s bail was set at $2 million, and he faced charges of second-degree attempted murder, carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and another weapons count.

On Jan. 17, Cameron allegedly called his mother using his own PIN to ask her to contact a bondsman and a worker at the Institute for Human Services to secure Mahkwan’s food stamp money to help pay his bail.

Cameron also planned to use his Triumph motorcycle, which his mother had, as collateral.

“When asked by his mother about the relationship with Mahkwan, Cameron said that Mahkwan was his coworker from outside,” according to state court documents.

The next day, the bondsman had the title and keys to the motorcycle and confirmed with Cameron that it should be used as collateral to secure Mahkwan’s $8,000 bail on charges of third-degree assault for allegedly attacking a man Oct. 17 and causing injury to his head and left forearm.

Mahkwan also was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and was charged with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

Mahkwan made bail in that case Jan. 22.

On Jan. 27 an Adult Corrections officer found documents in an envelope “addressed to Paul Cameron during an inspection of the kitchen common area.”

“The documents included instructions and details about an acid attack occurring on April 7, 2023, at the Mililani 24 Hour Fitness,” according to state court records.

The documents also included instructions regarding the two state witnesses.

“Cameron authored documents that gave detailed instructions on committing an act like the one for which he was charged. The documents provided details on where to get acid and what to tell law enforcement about the April 7, 2023, acid attack for which Cameron is accused,” read the indictment, secured by prosecutors Tuesday.

A handwriting expert helped determine that Cameron wrote the instructions.

“While both were in custody at OCCC, Mahkwan and Cameron spoke about a planned acid attack that would assist Cameron in his pending case,” read the indictment.

Between 6 and 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Mahkwan and a friend rode on bikes to the Ala Moana area.

The friend waited with Mahkwan’s bike at Ala Moana on the side of Target while Mahkwan allegedly waited near the entrance to Planet Fitness Ala Moana until he threw a liquid chemical on the 25-year-old Chinese-language teacher.

Indictments against Sebastian Mahkwan and Paul Cameron by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd