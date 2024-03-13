comscore Schools superintendent salary cap bill advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Schools superintendent salary cap bill advances

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

A proposal to remove the $250,000 salary cap for the state superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools and allow the amount to be set by the state Board of Education passed out of a divided state House Education Committee on Monday, despite opposition via dozens of pieces of testimony and “no” votes by two former teachers on the committee. Read more

