Letter: All political views are correct in a united U.S.

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I hear the Democrats, the Republicans, the Donald Trump lovers, the uncommitted. They are all right. Read more

I hear the Democrats, the Republicans, the Donald Trump lovers, the uncommitted. They are all right.

What I want to hear — what I would like everyone to hear — is, “I pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Darwin Uesato

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter