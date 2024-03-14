Letter: Extend Skyline’s route to increase ridership

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A novel idea for increasing rail ridership is to expand rail’s route (“Use new ideas to spark more rail ridership,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 31). Extending rail to the University of Hawaii- Manoa would blunt the seasonal traffic effects of the university and give students one less stress while attending to their studies. Extending to the originally proposed Waikiki route would get tourists off our roads and give them an option to go straight from the airport to their hotel. Extensions to Kapolei would allow for future developments that would have less of an impact on current congestion.

Even further, extensions to Waianae would benefit an entire population. All of this while encouraging developments that give our mainland diaspora something to come home to. Expand the rail now.

Nathan Anderson

Kalaheo, Kauai

