Letter: Harsher punishments for sex assault criminals

I was outraged to read the recent article about the sentencing of Daniel Michael Brito, who was convicted of child sexual abuse (“Man sentenced to 40 years for making pornography,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). Anyone who sexually abuses children should receive the longest prison sentence possible. Forty years in prison is just a slap on the wrist for these heinous crimes — childhoods and lives have been destroyed. Release after 40 years allows this monster to be back on our streets at the age of 73, and under supervised release he will live a normal life. The judge may have exceeded federal guidelines, but those guidelines should be changed.

This abuse was not Brito’s first. He was convicted of sex assault in 2018 for raping his niece, a crime for which he spent only one day in jail. This predator should spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole. Where is the justice?

Susan Stahl

Kaneohe

